Manipur man, who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, tests COVID-19 positive

Another Manipur person has been infected with deadly coronavirus after he attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month. With this new case of coronavirus, Manipur has now a total of two COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday. He said the development was "very sad and very serious" for a small state like Manipur. The state-level control room on COVID-19 said ten people returned to Manipur after attending the religious congregation in Nizamuddin and of them, eight have tested negative.

Meanwhile, in Assam, officials said 14 people from the state had links to the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz​ congregation. The first case in the state was reported on March 24 when a 23-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK had tested positive. Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Assam, who attended the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, taking the tally to 13 so far, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media, the minister said that the Centre has communicated to the state government that 456 people from Assam had attended the congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

"Out of the 456 people, 230 have been identified and 68 have not yet returned to the state. Of the 230 people, swab samples of 196 were collected and these are being tested," Sarma said. Search is also on to trace out the other unidentified people who have attended the congregation. The minister said four more persons from Assam, who have attended the congregation but still remained in Delhi, have also tested positive for nCov.

