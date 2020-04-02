Image Source : AP COVID-19 cases could breach 1 million mark today; deaths near 50,000

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world are likely to breach the one million mark today as the global death toll nears 50,000. As per the latest figures, 935,571 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide including 47,206 deaths. Italy, which has emerged as the hotspot for most deaths due to coronavirus has seen over 13,000 people die due to the disease including 727 deaths on Tuesday. The United States of America, which saw over 1,000 deaths yesterday has seen over 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. New York City, known as the financial hub of the world, has been the worst affected city in the US by the growing influence of the pandemic.

In the next few days, the world will see confirmed COVID-19 cases reach one million and death tally climb to 50,000, the chief of World Health Organization (WHO) noted on Wednesday. "As we enter the fourth month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a daily briefing.

Noting a near-exponential growth of new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks around the world, Tedros said the death toll has more than doubled in the past week.​

Top 10 worst impacted countries by COVID-19

Other than those countries with a vast number of cases, Tedros warned that Africa, Central and South America which had reported relatively fewer confirmed cases so far, could see serious social, economic and political consequences of COVID-19. He stressed that it is critical to ensure those countries and regions are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat cases, as well as identify contacts.

Besides, Tedros called on governments to put in place social welfare measures to ensure vulnerable people have food and other life necessities during the crisis.

"Many developing countries will struggle to implement social welfare programs of this nature," Tedros said, noting that debt relief is essential to enable those countries to take care of their people and avoid economic collapse.

