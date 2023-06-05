Manipur: 3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Imphal West district | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Manipur

Manipur fresh violence: A fresh gunfight between two armed groups broke out in Manipur's Imphal west district on Monday morning claiming three lives. The fresh incident of violence in the state left four others injured. According to police, the incident happened in Kangchup area of the district.

Injured were admitted to a hospital

Police further informed that the injured were admitted to a hospital in Imphal where their conditions were stated to be stable. In Kakching district, four people were injured in Serou in an exchange of fire between two groups, they said.

Irate villagers torched an abandoned camp

In the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Manipur, irate villagers torched an abandoned camp of the United Kuki Liberation Front(UKLF) at Sugnu in the Kakching district just after signing a peace accord with the government, police said earlier today.

The villagers were venting their anger after militants burnt down at least 100 abandoned houses including the residence of Sugnu Congress MLA K Ranjit at Serou in Kakching district on Saturday midnight. According to police, there had been almost a round-the-clock exchange of fire between militants and security forces for the last two days.

Security forces fought a gun battle with militants

On Sunday before the arson attack, combined forces of state police including the India Reserve Battalion, and Border Security Force along with village volunteers had fought a gun battle with militants at the Nazareth camp which led to the militants fleeing their camp. The villagers later torched the camp on Sunday night which also has training facilities for newly recruited Kuki militants.

A fierce exchange of fire was also reported from Phayeng in Imphal West district on Sunday even as Kuki militants set a sawmill on fire. In another development, unknown persons torched a few houses at Langol in Imphal West district on Sunday, police said. At least 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

