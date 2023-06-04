Manipur: Amit Shah appeals to public to lift blockades of NH-2; Govt sets up 3-member panel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur

Manipur: Taking cognisance of the situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to lift the blockades from National Highway-2. As the blockades are causing problems in the transportation of basic and essential goods such as food, medicines, and fuel in the state. Taking to Twitter, Shah also directed members of the civil society to take the initiative in this context. Apart from this, the government today constituted a three-member Inquiry commission to look into the possibilities of lapses or dereliction of duty by responsible authorities or the individuals in the riots in Manipur.

Amit Shah appealed to people

"My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people," he said. "I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus," he added. Shah further said in his tweet, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state."

Govt sets up 3-member commission of inquiry

The government today constituted a three-member Inquiry commission that will look into possibilities of lapses or dereliction of duty by responsible authorities or individuals in Manipur violence. According to an official, former chief justice of Gauhati HC Ajai Lamba will head the commission. The inquiry commission will probe the causes, spread of violence, and riots in Manipur. The commission has been asked to submit its report within 6 months.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

