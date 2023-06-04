Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur: 'Normalcy returning, no incident of violence in last 24 hrs,' says Security adviser to govt

The security adviser to state government Kuldiep Singh said on Saturday said there was no incident of violence in Manipur as of now and the state was "completely peaceful".

In addition to the over 140 arms and ammunition that were surrendered on Friday in response to an appeal from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh stated that 35 additional arms and ammunition had been surrendered.

In addition, 88 bombs were found in Manipur.

“Situation in Manipur is completely peaceful. There has been no incident of violence since Friday evening,” Singh, a former DG of the CRPF, told PTI.

He stated that peace prevails in the buffer zones between Manipur's valleys and hills because the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army have been patrolling there.

“People have been cooperating fully after the home minister's visit. General public, civil society organisations and prominent citizens are working in close coordination with the administration and helping restore peace,” he said.

According to the security adviser, the 12-hour curfew has been lifted in most locations, and life is gradually returning to normal.

As part of the state's confidence-building measures, the Union home minister spent last week in the state for four days and met with everyone.

The home minster said harmony and flourishing of Manipur are the government's main concern and instructed them to stringently manage any exercises that upset harmony.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was coordinated on May 3 to challenge the Meitei people community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Also Read | Manipur unrest: Police chief moved out, Centre appoints Rajiv Singh as DGP

Also Read | Manipur violence: Over 140 weapons, including AK, LMG, M16 and sten gun surrendered after Amit Shah's appeal

Latest India News