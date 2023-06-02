Manipur violence: Over 140 weapons, including AK, LMG, M16 and sten gun surrendered after Amit Shah's appeal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Manipur is moving toward normalcy

Manipur violence: On the appeal of Home Minister Amit Shah, more than 140 weapons have been surrendered in different places in violence-hit Manipur, sources said on Friday.

Self-loading rifles, carbine, AK and INSAS rifles, light machine guns, pistols, M16 rifles, smoke gun/tear gas, sten gun and grenade launcher were among the surrendered weapons.

Amit Shah's appeal

Shah, who spent four-day in Manipur, appealed to all concerned to surrender their weapons to the security forces and administration. Shah on Thursday had also warned that a search-and-combing operation would be carried out in the state soon and anyone found to possess any weapon would be prosecuted.

The situation in Manipur was by and large peaceful in most districts and sporadic incidents of firing at or torching of empty houses by miscreants were becoming rare now as coordinated effort was made by different security agencies, said sources.

What triggered the violence

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the state's hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a spurt in clashes and gunfights between militants and security forces on Sunday. More than 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

People oblige to take refuge

Sources said that as on Friday morning, 37,450 people are staying in 272 relief camps, including community halls. While Imphal West district has 10 camps with 807 people, Imphal East has 39 camps with 7,183 people, Thoubal 12 camps with 1,408 persons, Bishnupur 58 camps with 8,031 persons and Churachandpur has 63 camps with 8,929 persons.

Tengnoupal district has nine camps with 884 persons, Kakching 14 camps with 992 persons, Jiribam three camps with 115 persons, Kangpokpi 54 camps with 8,000 persons, Ukhrul one camp with 35 persons, Senapati two camps with 552 persons, Kamjong five camps with 364 persons and Chandel has two camps with 150 persons.

Inter-Agency Unified Command is likely

The home minister had also said an Inter-Agency Unified Command would be formed for "better coordination" among all security agencies in Manipur as multiple forces were working on the ground. Shah also warned militant groups against any violation of ceasefire agreements with the government. "Any deviation from the Suspension of Operations agreement will be considered as violation of the pacts they have signed. Strict action will be taken against the violators," he said.

A number of militant groups in Manipur have signed such agreements and currently stay in camps under the watchful eyes of the Assam Rifles.

Shah's plan to resolve the issue

Shah said a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice to inquire into clashes which erupted in the north-eastern state of Manipur, will soon be announced.

He also announced at a press conference held at the end of a four day tour of the strife torn state, that a peace committee under the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey with representatives of all political parties, the warring Kuki and Meitei communities and social organisations will be set up.

"Dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur," Shah said. "We will soon announce a judicial probe headed by a retired high court chief justice and set up a peace committee," he said.

The Home Minister also announced a CBI probe to investigate FIRs alleging five criminal conspiracies and one general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

DGP changed in Manipur

Soon after the press conference, a senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, belonging to the neighbouring Tripura cadre, was formally appointed as the new director general of police of Manipur for a period of three years "as a special case in public interest", an official order said.

Singh, a 1993 batch IPS officer serving as the inspector general of operations at the CRPF headquarters in Delhi, replaces P Doungel, a 1987 batch IPS officer from Manipur, for whom a post of Officer on Special Duty (Home) has been created. He is due to retire at the end of the month. This is expected to be the first of a major overhaul in the state administration.

(With PTI inputs)

