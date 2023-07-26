Manipur witnesses biggest loot of weapons in wake of violence. Know details

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Over 4,000 weapons were looted by the people in wake of violence in the state.

Manipur violence: In one of the biggest loot of arms and ammunition, around 4,537 weapons were looted by two tribal communities -- Meitei and Kuki, who are at loggerheads with each other since May this year, top sources have informed.

Out of 4,537 weapons that were looted by these communities, around 1,600 have been recovered. The incidents took place on May 3, 4 and 28.

Around 446 weapons were looted from Manipur Police College, 1,598 from 7 Manipur rifles, and 463 from 8 IRB. The weapons were looted from around 37 places in Manipur.

The weapons included LMG, MMG, AK, INSAS, Assault Rifle, MP5, Sniper, Pistol, Carbine.

The Kuki tribe looted weapons from 10 places while Meitei robbed 27.

However, both the tribes -- Meitei and Kuki -- claim that they didn't loot the weapons but have accessed them in self defence from each other from police.

Ever since violence began in Manipur, more than 10,000 FIRs have been registered while 181 people have lost their lives including 60 Meitei, 113 Kuki, 3 CAPF, 1 Nepali, 1 NAGA, 1 unknown, 21 women -- 17 Kuki, 3 meitei, 1 NAGA.

