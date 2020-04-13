Man poses as IAS officer to break lockdown orders in Delhi; arrested

The Delhi Police on Monday nabbed a man who was posing as an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to violate lockdown orders in the national capital. The accused, who was driving his car, was stopped by the Delhi Police at barricades. He rushed out of his car and got into an argument with the police team. He went on to claim that he was a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs. His car had a sticker of the Government of India, police said.

When the police team inquired about his documents, he took out a file and claimed that he was a 2009 batch IAS officer. However, when police inquired in detail, his devious designs were revealed. The man was only out to have his leisure time and was posing as a fake IAS officer, the police said. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Aditya Gupta, was arrested by the police. His car was also seized.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a case against him.

Over 150 cases were registered and 3,545 people detained in the national capital on April 10 for violating government orders during the lockdown, news agency PTI reported. According to the data shared by the police, 155 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Friday.

A total of 3,545 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 381 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 595 movement passes have been issued, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

