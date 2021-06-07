Man posed as Delhi Police officer to book people for violating Covid rules, arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Suneel Kumar, an imposter pretending to be a Sub Inspector at Tigri Police station.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a civil defence volunteer from Sangam Vihar area for impersonating a Delhi Police sub-inspector to book people for violating Covid-19 rules. The accused has been identified as Suneel Kumar (31).

Police said that Kumar was arrested when he was checking people for violations. Delhi Police constable Amit reached the spot and checked his identity card. The identity card was fake and he was arrested immediately. He is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

Police said that he used fake identity card of police and represented himself as an employee of Delhi Police. The card showed that he is a sub-inspector at Tigri Police Station, Bandh Road, Sangam Vihar. Besides, he was also carrying his Aadhar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass and Civil Defence Card.

Image Source : INDIA TV Civil Defence Volunteer Suneel Kumar's fake credentials on fake Delhi Police ID card

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against him at Tigri police station. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: 6 injured as explosion rocks plastic paint machine near Bengaluru airport

Latest India News