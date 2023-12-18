Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting tomorrow opportunity to discuss seat sharing: Mamata in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, on Monday (December 18) said that I.N.D.I.A bloc’s meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be an opportunity to discuss the seat-sharing formula among the Opposition parties, with just months to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She said that a majority of political parties will agree to “one-to-one seat sharing”. The fourth meeting of the Opposition’s grand alliance is slated to take place tomorrow in New Delhi, in which seat-sharing discussion is likely to be a top agenda of various parties.

Mamata arrived in Delhi last evening, where she is scheduled to attend the Tuesday meeting and hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20.

Mamata on Opposition's meeting

"I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this (seat sharing) matter...Tomorrow is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail...The majority of political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing, maybe one or two may not agree...I don't have any motto or vendetta…” she said.

When asked if she wants an alliance with Congress in West Bengal, the Chief Minister said that she is “open to talk and discuss”.

“Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss..." she said.

Mamata reacts to Opposition MPs’ suspension

Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the government and said that it does not have “moral right to run the House” to suspend the Opposition.

“It is not that collectively they have to suspend everybody...If they think that the House is supreme why are they afraid?... If they suspend all the members how will they raise their voice? They are passing three important bills...There is a system in democracy...Who will raise the voice of the people? The voices of the people have been choked. Let them suspend the House first. They have no moral right to run this House to suspend the opposition fully...They will run a mockery nothing else..." she said.

Mamata on Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha

Reacting sharply to former TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha in the alleged cash-for-query scam, the party president said that the party is fully in her support and her expulsion was unfortunate.

“Party is fully giving support to her...When they expelled her without taking her opinion, then I stood strongly. This is a very bad case...She was not allowed to defend herself. That is also very unfortunate...When the opposition raises their views they are expelled. If you are in BJP, you are very good..” she said.

Mahua was expelled from Lok Sabha based on the recommendation of the Ethics Committee report. The Opposition had slammed the government over the move calling it a travesty of justice.

