Rajya Sabha suspends 45 Opposition MPs including Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (December 18) suspended 45 Opposition MPs for the remainder of the session, after they created a ruckus inside the Upper House, over the Parliament security breach incident that took place on December 13. This comes after 33 Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Those MPs who were suspended include Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned to meet again tomorrow at 11 am.

A total of 92 Opposition MPs have been suspended so far from both the Houses.

18 members of Congress, 7 from Trinamool Congress, 5 from DMK, 3 from CPM, 2 each from RJD, JDU, SP and CPI and 1 each from JMM, KCM, AGM and NCP have been suspended today from the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, 33 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the Lower House besides the 13 who were suspended earlier. With the suspension of 45 MPs from Rajya Sabha and one, who was suspended earlier, the total number of such MPs rose to 92 today.

List of 45 Opposition members suspended from Rajya Sabha today:

1. Jairam Ramesh (Congress)

2. Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress)

3. Pramod Tiwari (Congress)

4. KC Venugopal (Congress)

5. Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress)

6. Amee Yajnik (Congress)

7. Naranbhai Rathwa (Congress)

8. Rajani Ashokrao Patil (Congress)

9. Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress)

10. Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress)

11. Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress)

12. Phulo Devi Netam (Congress)

13. Jebi Mather (Congress)

14. L Hanumanthaiah (Congress)

15. Neeraj Dangi (Congress)

16. Rajmani Patel (Congress)

17. Kumar Ketkar (Congress)

18. GC Chandrasekhar (Congress)

19. Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (Trinamool Congress)

20. Mohd Nadimul Haque (Trinamool Congress)

21. Santunu Sen (Trinamool Congress)

22. Abir Ranjan Biswas (Trinamool Congress)

23. Mausam Noor (Trinamool Congress)

24. Prakash Chik Baraik (Trinamool Congress)

25. Samirul Islam (Trinamool Congress)

26. M Shanmugam (DMK)

27. NR Elango (DMK)

28. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK)

29. MM Abdulla (DMK)

30. R Girirajan (DMK)

31. V Sivadasan (CPM)

32. AA Rahim Khan (CPM)

33. John Brittas (CPM)

34. Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD)

35. Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)

36. Ram Nath Thakur (JDU)

37. Anil Hegde (JDU)

38. Ram Gopal Yadav (SP)

39. Javed Ali Khan (SP)

40. Binoy Viswam (CPI)

41. P Santhosh Kumar (CPI)

42. Mahua Maji (JMM)

43. Jose K Mani (KCM)

44. Ajit Kumar Bhuyan (AGM)

45. Vandana Chavan (NCP)

Opposition reacts

Congress MP Venugopal, who was among the suspended MPs, said that the Parliament is no more for debate and discussion but for suspension of the Opposition MPs.

"The House is functioning with only one purpose that is to suppress the entire voice of the opposition and to suspend maximum people, those who are raising the issues of the people and security...Now Parliament is for the suspension of the opposition MPs, not for debate and discussion." he said.

Piyush Goyal reacts

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said that the Opposition MPs did not want to run the House smoothly and had come with a "pre-planned strategy".

"34 MPs have been suspended. The case of 11 MPs has been referred to the Privilege Committee. A total of 45 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended today. They did not want the House to run smoothly, this was their pre-planned strategy..." he said.

ALSO READ | Adhir Ranjan, Gaurav Gogoi, 31 other MPs suspended from LS, leaders call move 'heights of tyranny'

Latest India News