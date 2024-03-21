Maiden test-firing of first India-made 1500 HP engine for main battle tanks held in Mysuru

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

New Delhi: The maiden test-firing of India's first indigenous 1500 horsepower (HP) engine for Main Battle Tanks was held at Mysuru in Karnataka on Wednesday. Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane presided over the test-firing at BEML’s Engine division in Mysuru and said that it was a transformative moment which will enhance India’s military capabilities.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement said, "The achievement heralds a new era in the country’s defence capabilities, showcasing the technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies."

1500 HP engine

It said that the engine represents a "paradigm shift" in military propulsion systems, possessing "cutting-edge features" such as high power-to-weight ratio, operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments.

The ministry said that the 1500 HP engine represents a "paradigm shift" in military propulsion systems, possessing cutting-edge features such as high power-to-weight ratio and operability in extreme conditions including high altitudes, sub-zero temperatures, and desert environments. Equipped with advanced technologies, the engine stands on par with the most advanced engines globally.

The Chief Managing Director of BEML, Shantanu Roy, said that the accomplishment solidifies BEML's position as a key contributor to defence production in the country, underscoring its commitment to serving the nation's needs in this critical sector.

The first test-firing of the 1500 HP engine signifies the completion of Generation One, focusing on technology stabilisation, the ministry said, adding that Generation Two will see BEML producing engines for various trials at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, a DRDO laboratory, and their integration into actual vehicles for user testing.

Slated for completion by mid-2025

The project is slated for completion by mid-2025. The project, initiated in August 2020, has been meticulously structured into five major milestones, ensuring timely completion and adherence to quality standards, it said.

The Defence Secretary also inaugurated the ‘Wall of Fame’ to recognise the extraordinary efforts of the BEML team. "It symbolises their contribution towards advancing the defence capabilities of the country and achieving milestones in indigenous technological innovation," it added.

Senior civil and military officers of the Ministry of Defence; industry partners and officials of BEML Ltd were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Indian Army aviation gets major boost, defence ministry signs deal for 25 new ALH Dhruv helicopters

Also Read: India inks defence deals worth Rs 39,125 crore in major boost to govt’s ‘Make-in-India’ push