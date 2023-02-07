TMC's Mahua Moitra uses cuss words while attacking Adani in Lok Sabha; calls him 'Topi-pehnau-ed' I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra on Gautam Adani: Amid the row that erupted following a report against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress raised serious questions over the incumbent government in Parliament on Tuesday.

While participating in the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha, TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government over the Adani-Hindenburg report and called the billionaire businessman had 'topi-pehnau-ed (duped)' the country.

"Honourable home minister, he has topi-pehnau-ed you...he is getting security clearances from the ministry of home affairs...Madam, finance minister he has topi-pehnau-ed you," the TMC leader said.

"This man has been allowed to use LIC, SBI to get money as and when he likes. Honourable civil aviation, he has 'topi-pehnau-ed', you shipping minister, he has topi-pehna-ed you petroleum minister, he has 'topi-pehnau-ed' oil PSUs...power minister he has topi-pehnau-ed you," she said.

Mahua compares 'Adani's' name with 'Advani'

During his furious speech, the TMC leader, without naming the billionaire, said that a famous person whose name starts with 'A' and ends with 'I' and is not Advani, who stinks of crony capitalism, had duped everyone.

This resulted in a major uproar among the MPs from Bhartiya Janata Party and the TMC. The matter turned grave when she was heard using objectionable words after concluding her speech. Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the leader to apologise out of morality and said if she does not it would reflect on her culture.

Moitra brought two birthday caps to the House to press her argument that the businessman being most talked about had "topi-pehnau-ed" the government. She demanded that an enquiry be ordered against the activities of the Adani group. Beginning her address by quoting from President Droupadi Murmu's address, Moitra said, "Every word I utter is going to be an oblation and offering a truth into my 'maha yagna' of nation building."

Mahua demands independent investigation

"I want to start off by saying as an ex-investment banker, I want companies to thrive. But I want honest, hardworking Indian companies to strive and not trapeze artists. As an MP colleague of mine likes to say the Chair always asked me not to get angry. I will not be angry for what I have to say. I will only say that we've all been fooled," she said.

"India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world. Don't let him smear your time in government, with a stink of crony capitalism. Please immediately order a full complete and thorough investigation into all matters...Our country's reputation is at risk," Moitra said.

Also, she claimed that some sections of the media especially target her whenever she questions the incumbent government.

Adani-Hindenburg row

It is worth mentioning that the opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations of fraud and manipulation made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies that triggered an unprecedented stock crash. The group has denied the charges. The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them and have questioned the government on steps taken by it.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: 'India trusts PM Modi.. do proper homework before speaking': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

Latest India News