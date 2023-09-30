Gandhi Jayanti: All you need to know about Mahatma's family tree

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC Mahatma Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi, was a leader who was a part of the Indian freedom struggle. The nation and the world will celebrate his 154th birth anniversary on October 2 this year.

Gandhi given the title Mahatma by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He had unwavering faith in 'truth and non-violence'. He was known as 'Bapu' and the 'Father of the Nation'.

He was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, to mark which, the nation celebrates national holiday every year on the date. Gandhi led various freedom movements in India which included non-cooperation movement, civil disobedience movement and Quit India movement.

His family tree roots back to his grandfather, Uttamchand Gandhi who was a diwan of the princely state of Porbandar. Gandhi’s father, Karamchand Gandhi was also a diwan in Porbandar first and later in the princely state of Rajkot. Gandhi’s mother Putlibai was a very pious lady who taught him the values of compassion.

Gandhi got married to Kasturba at an age of just 13. Kasturba was the daughter of a rich merchant from Porbandar.

They had four sons - Harilal, Manilal, Ramdas, and Devdas.

Here is the family tree of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi:

Image Source : WWW.GANDHIHERITAGEPORTAL.ORGFamily tree of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s words and actions inspired various youths to participate in the freedom struggle.

How is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

The day is marked with several events in the country and abroad. The leaders across the country and the world pay tributes to the late Indian leader. Prayer services and cultural events are organised in schools and colleges on this day. Speeches are delivered detailing the life and struggles of Gandhi and his teachings.

Homage is paid to the Mahatma by the leaders at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi on October 2 every year.

