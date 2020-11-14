Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Temples, religious places to reopen from Monday

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that all religious places and temples will reopen from Monday (November 16). The guidelines issued by the government also says that wearing the mask will be compulsory inside the premises. While all COVID norms will have to be followed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced the temples and other religious places will be reopened post-Diwali after the opposition BJP backlashed the administration.

In a public address via video-conferencing, Thackeray said, “We will open the temples and places of worship soon. Let Diwali be over. But even when we open the temples, you can leave your chappals [slippers] outside but not your mask.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said, "The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places. The use of masks, sanitizers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important."

Latest India News