Maharashtra reports 1,910 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths; 61% more than yesterday

Maharashtra Covid cases : Maharashtra logged 1,910 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday while the positivity rate stood at 5.90 percent. The state saw a spike of 727 cases from 1,183 infections recorded the previous day. The state recorded seven covid-related deaths, the health department said.

The state health bulletin shows that the active tally has now crossed the 12,000-mark in Maharashtra. Now, the active tally of Covid cases in the state has jumped to 80,87,476, while the death toll increased to 1,48,203.

As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest 1,355 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (199), Nagpur (86), Nashik (60), Kolhapur (55), Akola (23), Latur (20) and Aurangabad (12) circles.

The Mumbai circle recorded three coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Kolhapur circle two and Nashik and Nagpur circles one each, said the bulletin. The number of recuperated cases rose to 79,26,918 after 1,273 patients recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 12,355 active cases, it said.

The highest number of 6,269 active cases are in Mumbai, followed by 2,138 and 1,610 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, said the department. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

With 32,359 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,38,88,102, as per the bulletin.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 8,586 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 23), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 percent and total recoveries data reached 4,37,33,624.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,506, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 97,648.

