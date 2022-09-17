Maharashtra logs 631 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 98.1%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As per the data shared by the health department, the highest 293 cases were detected in Mumbai circle.

Maharashtra logged 631 fresh covid cases on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 98.1 per cent. The death toll in the state rose to 1,48,307 and the active tally to 81,14,940. Maharashtra recorded 3 fatalities today.

The state saw a slight drop in covid cases as Friday had recorded 697 infections and 2 Covid-realted deaths.

As per the data shared by the department, the highest 293 cases were detected in Mumbai circle, followed by 184 in Pune circle, Kolhapur 39, Nagpur 38, Nashik 24, Latur 19, Akola 17 and Aurangabad 17. Mumbai, Latur and Kolhapur circles reported a single fatality each, it stated.

At least 789 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,62,071, the report stated. The fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent in the state.

The state currently has 4,562 active cases, of which Pune accounts for 1,161, followed by 1,154 in Mumbai district and 812 in Thane district.

With 24,309 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far for coronavirus went up to 8,45,15,789 in the state, the data revealed.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 5,747 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,53,374.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,848, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,748. READ MORE

(With inputs from PTI)

