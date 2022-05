Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB At least 7 people were killed after a collision between bus and jeep on Aurangabad-Jalna highway in Maharashtra.

At least 7 people died and others were injured after a collision between a jeep and bus on Aurangabad-Jalna road in Maharashtra.

The accident took place in the Karmad region, near Gadhejalgaon crossing.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The entire incident was caught on camera.

