Maharashtra allows withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during pandemic

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order detailing the procedure for the withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Except for the matters where government officials or frontline workers were assaulted or damage to property exceeded Rs 50,000, all cases registered under IPC section 188 (defying lawfully promulgated order of public servant) can be withdrawn, said a Government Resolution (GR).

The decision was taken as those facing such cases, typically filed for allegedly violating various pandemic-related norms, were facing hardship, it said.

Such offences under section 188 of the IPC should be either alone or filed along with the Pandemic Act, Disaster Management Act or certain sections of Maharashtra Police Act, the GR said.

Such cases should not relate to attacks on government or frontline workers and damage to private or government property exceeding Rs 50,000.

There will be committees in every district and police commissionerate to examine the cases and recommend withdrawal.

The cases should have been registered between March 21, 2020, to March 31, 2022.

Cases filed against sitting and former legislators cannot be withdrawn without due permission from the High Court, the GR said.

