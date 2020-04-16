Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 42 new cases; state tally at 980

Image Source : INDIA TV Indore reports 42 new cases; state tally at 980

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Indore has reported 42 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking Madhya Pradesh's tally to 980. Two more deaths were also reported from Indore late Wednesday night, taking the toll in the state to 55. The viral infection has now spread in 26 out of total 52 districts in the state. Agar Malwa and Alirajpur districts reported first coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Indore has reported the highest 586 cases in the state so far, a health official said. Of the total 55 deaths in the state, 39 have been reported from Indore.

Besides, five persons have so far died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas. So far, 64 people in the state have recovered from the disease, the official said.

There are total 290 containment zones formed across various cities of the state.

Earlier, two police officers - an additional superintendent of police and an inspector - had tested positive for the infection in the city, officials said.

In a related development, a top official spelt out guidelines to prevent police personnel, who are at the forefront of enforcing the lockdown, from getting infected by the deadly virus.

Inspector-General of Police (Indore Range), Vivek Sharma said policemen deployed in virus-hit areas should be shifted after three days to reduce their chances of getting infected.

"During my visits to affected areas, I have been told that policemen are being deployed in these localities at a stretch, he added.

Sharma said he had instructed that 50-year-old personnel with existing ailments should be deployed in police stations rather than giving them field duty.

Check District-wise coronavirus positive cases list:

Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Fatalities 1 Indore 586 37 2 Bhopal 83 3 Morena 13 4 Ujjain 13 5 Jabalpur 8 6 Gwalior 6 7 Khargon 4 8 Chhindwara 2 9 Shivpuri 2

