Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: List of constituencies going for polls in seventh phase on June 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7 dates: Polling for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on June 1 in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories (UTs). In total, the 18th Parliamentary elections in the country will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Image Source : ECILok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete schedule for Phase 7 polling

List of States, Union Territories and constituencies going for polls in Phase 2 on April 26, 2024

Bihar - 8 Himachal Pradesh - 4 Jharkhand - 3 Odisha - 6 Punjab - 13 Uttar Pradesh - 13 West Bengal - 9 Chandigarh - 1

Informing about the security protocols that will be in place during the elections, the election commission said that they will be ruthless if violence takes place anywhere during polls.

"There is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections... From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them...," CEC mentioned.

"There are over 97 crore registered voters to vote in over 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country," the CEC informed.

The election commission further told that the ratio of women voters in 12 states is higher than men.

In order to conduct a free and fair elections, the polling body has further appointed over two thousand election observers.

"Overall, the arrangement of elections in the country are in 'gold' standard," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said as he announced the polling dates.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule