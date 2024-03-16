Lok Sabha election dates to be announced by poll body today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters lined up during an election (Representational image)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (today) will announce the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections. The polls are expected to take place in multiple phases. The poll body will address a press conference at 3 pm today to announce the polling dates.

Apart from Lok Sabha elections, the polling schedule for Assembly elections in four states including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is also expected to be announced.

The election commission will also inform about the number of polling booths that will be set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country. It will also give insights into the security arrangements during the upcoming elections.

When the term of present Lok Sabha ends?

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The term of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha is coming to an end on various dates in June.

Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

In 2014 also, the EC had sent invites for its poll schedule press conference a day in advance. The invite was sent in the evening for the presser to be held early next day.

Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had won 303 seats while the Congress got 52 seats. It could not muster enough numbers to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The 2024 parliamentary polls are being seen as a do or die battle for the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.

