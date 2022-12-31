Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Imran Khan's 'lizard' secret REVEALED!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Aap Ki Adalat

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Imran Khan's fearless and sharp approach on the cricket field is no secret. The former Pakistan prime minister's political game is no different. Imran Khan founded his own political party Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996 and since then has played the role of a 'disruptor' in Pakistan's politics.

However, very few would be aware about Imran Khan's biggest fear. The 'secret' was revealed on Aap Ki Adalat when India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma interviewed Imran Khan.

Sharing the anecdote on his special show - Legends of Aap Ki Adalat - aired on December 31 at 10pm, Rajat Sharma disclosed that Imran Khan is afraid of lizards!

"Imran Khan had just entered politics...At the end of show I asked him do you feel threatened by Benazir Bhutto, he said 'no'. Sachin Tendulkar used to hit sixes off your bowling, he responded 'no'...," Rajat Sharma recalled.

"I then told him that I have heard that you are really afraid of lizards! When the show got over, he (Imran) kept on asking - who told you about lizard thing?" he went on to add.

Rajat Sharma shared some similar interesting, unheard-of stories that took place during the shooting of his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat in its 30-year journey.

