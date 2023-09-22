Land-for-job scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, other railway officials to appear on October 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RJD chief Lalu Yadav

A Delhi court on Friday issued summons to former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and all other accused in connection with the land-for-job scam case. According to the information, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has asked all accused including former railway officials to appear before it on October 4.

Earlier on Thursday (September 21), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that the sanctions against three former Railway officials were also obtained from the concerned authority. Noting the submission, the Special CBI judge, Geetanjali Goel, fixed the matter for Friday, September 22, on the point of cognisance of the chargesheet.

Lalu's family named in the case

As per the CBI, the case also involves Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, and others. Special public prosecutor DP Singh informed the court and filed the Prosecution sanction obtained against three former officials. Earlier, the CBI had obtained sanctions against former Union Railway Minister Lalu from the Home Ministry in relation to a fresh Chargesheet in the alleged Land for Job Scam case.

CBI filed chargesheet

Earlier in July, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav, his father Lalu Prasad and mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land for jobs scam case. The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case. It was filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case.

