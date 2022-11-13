Sunday, November 13, 2022
     
  4. My sister's kidney was 'best match' for my father: Tejashwi on Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant

My sister's kidney was 'best match' for my father: Tejashwi on Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant

Lalu Prasad Yadav kidney transplant: On Friday, the RJD chief's daughter posted a series of tweets on her decision to donate a kidney to her father.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Patna Published on: November 13, 2022 19:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). My sister's kidney was best match: Tejashwi on Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant.

Highlights

  • RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is all set to receive a kidney from his own daughter
  • Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today spoke on Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant
  • The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues

Lalu Prasad Yadav kidney transplant: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is all set to receive a kidney from his own daughter (Rohini), his son and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said today. The Bihar deputy chief minister further said his sister's kidney was found to be the best match and the family ahead with the decision.

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match and so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi told reporters in Patna on Sunday (November 13).

On Friday, the RJD chief's daughter posted a series of tweets on her decision to donate a kidney to her father.

"My father brought me up and means everything to me. I will consider myself to be extremely fortunate to contribute a small part of my life to saiving his," Rohini tweeted.

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending on him had recently advised a kidney transplant.

