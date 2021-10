Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur Violence: SKM suspends Yogendra Yadav for visiting deceased BJP worker

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday suspended activist Yogendra Yadav for 1 month over his visit to the residence of deceased BJP worker's residence who lost his life during the Lakhimpur violence. The decision was taken in an SKM meeting organised today, where Yadav was also present.

