LAHDC election 2023: Voting begins at 278 polling stations in Kargil

A total 95,388 voters will exercise their franchise

LAHDC election: Voting for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections is underway at 278 polling stations on Wednesday (October 4). The campaigning ended on Monday with the stage set for a triangular contest in most of the 26 seats.

"Today is the polling day of LAHDC elections. The mock poll process is being conducted at polling stations. We have a total of 278 polling stations. Police arrangements have been made to carry out free and fair elections. Out of the 278 stations, 114 are hyper-sensitive and 99 are sensitive polling stations. Police deployments have been done accordingly," said Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8. According to the election commission, the new council will be formed before October 11.

The existing council headed by National Conference’s Feroz Ahmad Khan completed its five-year term on October 1.

(LAHDC)-Kargil has a total of 95,388 voters including 46,762 women. The eligible voters will exercise their franchise from 8 am to 4 pm today.

The fate of 85 candidates in 26 seats of the 30-member Hill Council will be decided today.

(With PTI agencies)

