Kurla building collapse: 1 dead, several feared trapped; rescue operations underway

Kurla building collapse: One person was dead, while nearly 12 people were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai late on Monday. The incident was reported from Kurla’s Naik Nagar Society. A fire official involved with rescue operations at the site said those injured have been shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion.

A search operation was underway in the area to look for more survivors, he said.

Locals informed the fire brigade personnel that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris when they reached the spot after receiving a call about the incident, the official said.

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment, the official said.

A video of the rescue operations showed a person was being taken for treatment.

Kurla building collapse: Aaditya Thackeray visits site

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday night visited the site of the building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night, where he said such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves... otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate... It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said.

He added, "Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone... In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled."

(With inputs from ANI)

