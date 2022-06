Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi: Building collapses in Paharganj area, 3 rescued; many feared trapped

Delhi: A building collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday, near Khanna market. Seven fire engines were rescued to the spot, Delhi fire department officials had said.

The call about the incident was received at 8.40 pm.

In the rescue mission, so far, a 3-year-old child, two girls and their father were rescued.

