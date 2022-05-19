It's time PM Modi stands by Places of Worship Act: Asaduddin Owaisi on Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Follow us on AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said it is time for PM Modi to put an end to all this and stand by the Places of Worship, 1991 Act.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura case: After a local court in Mathura admitted a plea demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that "it's high time for the Prime Minister to put an end to all this and stand with the 1991 Act. The added that PM should not "support such causes that might create more division in the country".

While speaking to news agency ANI, the leader added: "A plea is filed in Mathura court to remove Shahi Idgah Masjid. This is a violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 itself. Mathura Dist Court saying the suit is maintainable is a violation of SC verdict and against the Parliament Act."

The leader added that "law doesn't matter for some people". He mentioned that some people want to rob Muslims of their dignity. "You're making a mockery of the legal system. When another plaintiff went to court, the court had said no, so you create a different party. These are all connected to Sangh Parivar," added Asaduddin Owaisi.

While clarifying that some people are trying to create an atmosphere of mistrust, Owaisi said: "Whether it is Gyanvapi or Mathura, the idea is to create an atmosphere of mistrust, more hatred towards the Muslim community, lack of security among our Hindu brothers and to take this country back in time."

In a big development in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, on Thursday, a local court in Mathura admitted a plea demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah. Several outfits have been demanding the removal of the 17-century mosque claiming that was built on the land of Krishna Janmbhoomi — the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Hari Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said that the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter. "Mathura civil court has allowed lawsuit, seeking removal of the mosque," news agency PTI quoted Hari Shankar Jain as saying.

With this, the court overturned a civil court order dismissing the suit in September 2020. A suit was filed in a civil court in Mathura in 2020 seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah and the transfer of the land to the deity. However, the court refused to admit the case. The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to a PTI report, at least 10 separate petitions have earlier been filed in Mathura courts by different Hindu groups seeking the removal of the mosque.

