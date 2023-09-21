Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Kochi: Customs seize foreign origin gold worth Rs 1 crore at Cochin International Airport

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kochi Updated on: September 21, 2023 8:04 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Gold seized at Cochin International Airport

Kochi news: In two separate incidents, the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport intercepted two passengers and seized gold of foreign origin in a compound form, worth nearly Rs 1 crore, officials said on Wednesday (September 20). 

In one incident, Customs AIU intercepted one passenger, who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi.

"Four cylindrical-shaped capsules, containing gold in compound form, weighing 1091 gms, found concealed in the passenger's rectum were seized," officials said, adding that the seized gold was valued at Rs 48 lakhs.

In another incident, Customs officials intercepted another passenger, concealing three cylindrical shaped capsules, containing foreign-origin gold in compound form, in his rectum."The gold weighed around 1066.43 gms worth Rs 50 lakhs," an official informed.

Customs informed that cases were registered under relevant sections and further investigation was underway. 

(With ANI inputs)

