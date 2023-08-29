Delhi: IGI customs seizes 4kg silver-coated gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Delhi: 4kg silver-coated gold jewellery and IGI airport

The Customs Department at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) in Delhi has seized silver-coated gold jewellery weighing 4.00 kg worth Rs 2.06 crores brought by three Kuwaiti nationals. The three men, identified as Mohammad Aqeel, Mohammad Yousuf, and Mohammad Waseem, arrived at the IGI Airport on August 28, 2023, on a Kuwait Airways flight. They were intercepted by Customs officials at the Green Channel while they were trying to leave the airport without declaring the jewellery.

The officials found that the jewellery was coated with a thin layer of silver to make it look less valuable. The actual gold content of the jewellery was 80%. The three men have been arrested and charged with smuggling. They are currently in judicial custody.

The customs duty on gold imported into India is 25%. The total customs duty payable on the seized jewellery is Rs 20,60,000.

The silver-coated gold jewellery is a clever attempt to smuggle gold into India. The smugglers were hoping that the jewellery would not be detected by the Customs officials. However, the officials were able to seize the jewellery thanks to their alertness.

This case is a reminder that the Customs Department is vigilant and is always on the lookout for attempts to smuggle goods into India.

Also read | G20 Summit: DIAL prepares for upcoming event, forms team of senior officials to monitor delegates. Details

Also read | Delhi liquor scam: CBI books ED assistant director, others in Rs 5 crore bribery case