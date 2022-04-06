Haryana CM Khattar withdraws 'VIP' registration numbers of four vehicles from convoy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Khattar withdraws 'VIP' registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced withdrawing "VIP" registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy to make them available to the common public.

The chief minister made the announcement during a discussion on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules-1993 in a Cabinet meeting held here Tuesday evening, according to an official statement.

He said that from today all "VIP" registration numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public. Such numbers will be allotted through e-auction.

"After this announcement, many among the general public who are fond of buying fancy numbers for their vehicles will be able to purchase these VIP numbers currently allotted to 179 state government vehicles...," said the statement.

According to the statement, it is estimated that a revenue to the tune of Rs 18 crore will be earned through e-auctioning these 179 "VIP numbers".

The Cabinet approved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules-2022 to put in place a system of preferential registration numbers to non-transport vehicles through e-auction, the statement said.

