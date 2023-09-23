Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's property confiscated in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Cracking down against pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terrorist, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday confiscated the property of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh and Amritsar. According to NIA, now Pannu has no right to the property and is now with the government. Multiple agencies have filed cases against Pannun who has been declared as an "individual terrorist" under the fourth schedule of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act). Image Source : INDIA TVNIA notice outside Pannu's property

Canada-based Pannu, the chief of Sikhs for Justice, an outlawed organisation in India, was designated as a wanted terrorist in 2020. He is facing more than 20 criminal cases in Punjab. He has repeatedly threatened several Indian leaders including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Centre by its July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. This was later upheld by an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act tribunal.

