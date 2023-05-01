Stones pelted at newly launched Vande Bharat train in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways Vande Bharat train (Representational image)

Vande Bharat train: Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the recently launched Vande Bharat train in Kerala, officials informed. The incident took place around 5 pm when the train was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in Malappuram district, cops said.

The Railway officials alerted the local police about it. Police said the train continued its journey to Thiruvananthapuram and no one was injured.

"We were alerted by the railway officials. The investigation is on to trace the miscreants," cops informed.

As per preliminary reports, the stones left minor scratches on some window panes of the train.

PM Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat on April 25

PM Modi had on Tuesday (April 25) flagged off the train connecting the state capital with the northernmost Kerala district of Kasaragod.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the grand welcome accorded to the Vande Bharat Express at Thrissur railway station during its inaugural run the previous day by terming it as "terrific" and 'gambheera' in Malayalam.

At Thrissur railway station, the train was accorded a grand reception with traditional folk music, drum beats and people thronging the platform to take its photographs and selfies with it.

Bengal to get second Vande Bharat train

West Bengal is set to get its second semi-high speed Vande Bharat express train, which is most likely to run in the busy Howrah-Puri route.

A South Eastern Railway official said that a trial run of a newly allocated rake was being held on the Howrah-Puri route on Friday.

The route and date of commencement of service of the Vande Bharat express train is yet to be received officially, he said.

"We have received a Vande Bharat rake from the ICF, Perumbur, and a trial run is being held today on the Howrah-Puri route," he said.

