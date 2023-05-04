Kedarnath Yatra to resume today after weather conditions improve after two weeks of heavy snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kedarnath Yatra

Kedarnath Yatra which was halted due to bad weather conditions is expected to resume today after two weeks of rain & heavy snowfall. On Wednesday it was halted in the wake of incessant snowfall, officials said on Tuesday. An orange alert has also been issued in the region. Kedarnath Dham is one of the Char Dhams in the state.

The registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath was also suspended till May 3, 2023, the district administration said. "Due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till tomorrow May 3. The decision regarding registration will be taken keeping in view the weather conditions," Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) said.

On Monday, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next 2-3 days. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that an appeal has been made for the safety of the pilgrims coming to visit Kedarnath Dham. Earlier on April 25 the day the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened

