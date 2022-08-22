KCR govt 'anti-farmer', time for lotus to bloom, says Amit Shah in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting at Munugode in Nalgonda district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government of being "anti-farmer", and plunging Telangana into a debt trap despite over "Rs 2-lakh crore help" from the Modi government. He exuded confidence that his party will defeat the TRS and come to power, he said Telangana was created with many dreams and aspirations of people and they will be fulfilled by his party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Here's the assembly polls projection in Telangana by India TV-Matrize opinion poll

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is set to retain power if assembly elections are held now. TRS may win 76 seats out of a total of 117 assembly seats. BJP may win 21 and Congress may win 12 seats. Owaisi’s AIMIM may win seven seats and others one. The voting percentage in opinion poll: TRS 42 pc, BJP 28 pc, Congress 23 pc. Clearly, BJP is emerging as the second largest party in the southern state.



36 per cent of respondents said they would vote for KCR’s performance, while 22 pc said they would support Modi. Among CM faces, 41.8 per cent supported K. Chandrashekhar Rao, 26.8 pc supported Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy, and 21.6 pc supported BJP leader B. Sanjay Kumar. The results of the Desh Ki Awaaz survey were telecast on the news channel on July 30 this year.

Popular actor Jr NTR, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's grandson, who acted in the recent movie 'RRR', also met Shah on Sunday.

The home minister attacked Rao-led government in Telangana for allegedly not fulfilling his promises including that his party will make a Dalit chief minister. Though KCR has not made a Dalit chief minister, what is certain is if the Telangana Rashtra Samithi retains the power, he will make his son K T Rama Rao, better known as KTR, the next chief minister, Shah said.

Shah alleged the TRS government was not celebrating September 17 as Liberation Day as promised due to "fear" of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. The BJP will hold the celebrations if it comes to power, Shah said. With Rao accusing the central government of not procuring Telangana's 'sella' rice, Shah hit back saying the Union government had asked the KCR government to buy the rice from farmers at its Minimum Support Price. The KCR government was not ready for it, he said, adding that his party will do that if it comes to power.

Reacting to Shah's allegations, Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the statement was unbecoming of a Union home minister.

"He spoke like a booth level leader." In his speech, Shah said the state government is committing a "sin" by not letting farmers get the benefits of the PM Fasal Bhima Yojana, and asserted the BJP will ensure every grain of paddy is procured from farmers if it comes to power in the state.

Slamming the government for not reducing fuel prices, he said the Centre had slashed it twice but the Telangana dispensation did not cut the Value Added Tax, making the petrol price here highest in the country. Telangana minister Reddy asked why Shah did not mention the high gas cylinder prices. "The speech was filled with lies."

