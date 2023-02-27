'Those wearing hawai chappals should travel in hawai jahaz', says Modi while inaugurating Shivamogga Airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport ahead of assembly election

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday. Earlier he inspected the model of the airport before the inauguration ceremony. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister.

Airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said This is Modi's fifth visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa at the inauguration of Shivamogga Airport. BS Yediyurappa is also celebrating his 80th birthday today.

While addressing the people at the inauguration ceremony of the airport, PM Modi said, 'Shivamogga airport is grand and beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka's tradition & technology. This is not just an airport. It is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area.

