Karnataka: PM Modi holds a roadshow in Belagavi ahead of assembly election | WATCH

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka's Belagavi held a mega roadshow on Monday. Before this big show of strength PM Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport.

With Assembly polls in Karnataka around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a massive roadshow in this district headquarters city, waving at a large number of the enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route. The Prime Minister is in the city to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives, and also to release the 13th installment of PM-KISAN worth more than Rs 16,800 crores.

Modi greeted by waving at the crowd

About 10.5-km-long road show route to Malini City (venue of the stage event) was decked up with saffron hues, as BJP flags, posters and banners were seen all along. Standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans and shouting loud cheers.

People showered flower petals on Modi

At many places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly. Over 10,000 women clad in saree and saffron peta (traditional headgear) accorded a 'purnakumbha' (ceremonial) welcome to Modi, party sources said.

There were also a number of stage shows, some also equipped with LEDs, put up along the route, depicting the culture and traditions of various regions of the country and historic personalities, also programmes of the BJP government, they said

Karnataka, a BJP-governed state, goes to Assembly polls by May.

Why Belagavi is important for BJP?

After Bengaluru Urban with 27 Assembly segments (28 including Anekal), Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra, is the second biggest district in the State with 18 seats. In 2018, BJP won 13 seats in Belagavi and emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats in the State.

Prime Minister inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport

Prime Minister inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka on Monday. Earlier he inspected the model of the airport before the inauguration ceremony. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister. While addressing the people, PM Modi said that those who wear Hawai chappals should now travel in hawai jahaz.

