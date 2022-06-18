Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka: Locals stop sending kids to Karnataka Anganwadi centre after Dalit helper's appointment

Highlights Some locals boycotted an Anganwadi centre run by Karnataka government.

All locals who boycotted the centre were upper caste residents of the village.

The centre had remained closed due to Covid-19 but resumed operations later.

Karnataka news: In a village in Karnataka's Bidar district, some locals boycotted an Anganwadi centre run by the state government after it appointed a Dalit woman as a helper. This shocking incident is from the Hatyala village of the district. All locals who boycotted the centre were upper caste residents of the village. They stopped sending their children to the centre ever since the appointment of Milana Bai Jaipa Rane in June 2021.

The centre had remained closed due to Covid-19 but resumed operations in the last few months. The parents, who have refused to send their children to the centre, have said that they won't allow the Dalit helper to touch their children.

However, a teacher, Sumitra Bai, at the centre also belongs to the Dalit community and the locals have no problem with it.

After the incident came to light, district authorities and officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department rushed to the village and took up an awareness campaign to convince the locals.

However, sources say that none of the parents has agreed due to which the authorities are planning to intensify their campaign.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest India News