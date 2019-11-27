Image Source : PTI JNU hostel fee hike: Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest

The students across Delhi formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday. They came forward in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU), which is protesting against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUSU had urged universities and students across India to observe November 27 as the National Protest Day in support of affordable and accessible education.

Earlier, a three-member high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry on November 18 to restore normal functioning of the varsity has concluded its discussions with various stakeholders of and is likely to submit its report soon.

The move was criticised by the varsity's students' union who said the "so called committee" of the JNU administration is timed before the high-powered committee appointed by the HRD ministry gives its recommendations.

(With inputs from PTI)