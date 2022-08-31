Jharkhand Child Welfare panel finds Dumka girl set ablaze was minor, demands actions under POCSO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ranchi: Members of Hindu organisation during candle light march in protest against the death of a class-12 student, who was allegedly set on fire by a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Highlights The school girl who was set on fire in Dumka was a minor.

Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee stated so in its report.

The finding defies claims made by the Jharkhand Police which said she is an adult.

Dumka girl murder: The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee in its report found that the school girl who was set on fire in Dumka was a minor. Hence, the panel has sought action against the accused under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The finding defies claims made by the Jharkhand Police which said she is an adult. The committee said that the girl was a minor as per the class 10 board examination mark sheet.

“The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommends the SP to add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. The Committee found out that the deceased was 15 years old and 19 as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement,” the Dumka Public Relations Office said.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased girl said, "My daughter's age is 16 years, the police might have heard it inaccurately while she was giving statements as she was not in good condition due to her burn injuries. The Police have taken her Aadhaar card and class 10th certificate to correct it." A statement by the Dumka PRO said that a Bench of Magistrate, Child Welfare Committee, Dumka, took suo motu cognizance of the alleged murder of the girl.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar said that the certificates of the deceased girl were examined and it showed the girl to be around 15 years old, following which the Superintendant of Police was advised to add the sections of the POCSO Act to the case.

"We took suo motu cognizance. At her home, we examined her certificates and found out that she was 15 years 9 months old. After this we advised the SP to add sections of the POCSO Act and take strict action. The Police Station In-charge called us up yesterday and said that suggestion has been added," Kumar said.

The incident took place in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused allegedly poured petrol from the window of the girl who was sleeping and set her on fire. The girl succumbed to her injuries on August 29. Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar said that the Committee had come to know through media reports that the deceased was a 19-year-old.

(With ANI Inputs)

