BJP suspends Jharkhand leader Seema Patra accused of 'torturing' tribal help, making her lick urine

Jharkhand tribal woman news: In a shocking incident that emerged from Jharkhand's Ranchi, BJP leader Seema Patra has been accused of torturing a tribal woman, who worked as her house help. Soon after, BJP suspended Patra over allegations that she kept the woman captive for eight years and tortured her.

The move came after a video went viral on social media, where the tribal woman named Sunita, could be seen narrating her ordeal. As per reports, Patra is also the wife of a retired IAS officer and had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's posh Ashok Nagar area for the last several years.

"The accused will be arrested soon. A case under sections of the SC/ST Act and the Indian Penal Code have been registered against Patra," a police officer said. "The victim is in a state of trauma. She had claimed that she was made to lick her urine and her teeth were broken," he added.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police rescued the woman from Patra's residence last week and got her statement recorded on Tuesday before the magistrate, sources said. Members of various tribal outfits visited Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the woman is undergoing treatment and met her.

Meanwhile, a statement from Raj Bhavan said, "Governor Shri Ramesh Bais has taken cognisance of the news of harassment of a domestic help Sunita in a very inhuman manner by Seema Patra, a resident of Road No.1 at Ashok Nagar, Ranchi and wife of a retired IAS officer." "Expressing his displeasure, the Governor has asked the Director General of Police of the state as to why no action has been taken by the police against the guilty persons so far. The Governor has also expressed serious concern over the laxity of the police," it added.

President of Adivasi Janparishad, Prem Shahi Munda, said such atrocities against tribal women will not be tolerated. Another tribal organisation, Kendriya Sarna Samiti, said its members will go to the SC/ST Police Station here on Wednesday.

