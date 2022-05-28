Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
Two dead, several injured as minibus falls into Tawi river in Jammu

The bus driver, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle while crossing the Tawi bridge. The bus smashed the concrete fence of the bridge before landing on the river bed.

Jammu Published on: May 28, 2022 11:12 IST
Image Source : PTI

Two dead as minibus falls into river Jammu

At least two people were killed when a minibus fell into the Tawi river after the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing a bridge here, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred near Bikram Chowk late Friday night, they said.

The bus driver, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle while crossing the Tawi bridge. The bus smashed the concrete fence of the bridge before landing on the river bed, resulting in the death of two occupants whose identities are being ascertained, the police said.

In a separate incident, 27 passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the Battal Ballain bridge in Udhampur district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police. The bus was on its way to Doda district from Jammu, the police said.

They said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, six of them were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) here for specialised treatment. 

