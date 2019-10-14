Monday, October 14, 2019
     
Jamia Millia Islamia student commits suicide in southeast Delhi

The victim has been identified as Irfan BK, a first-year student, who was pursuing Master of Arts (Psychology) at the university. He hailed from Kerala, they said.

New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2019 18:25 IST
A 22-year-old student of the Jamia Millia Islamia allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Southeast Delhi's Okhla Vihar on Monday, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding a probe is underway to ascertain the reason.

A varsity official said, "He was a first-year student and had enrolled as a student in July. He belonged to Kerala."

