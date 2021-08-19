At UNSC briefing on terrorism, EAM Jaishankar says 'must never compromise on this evil'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI At UNSC briefing on terrorism, EAM Jaishankar says 'cannot compromise on this evil'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday addressed a high-level UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts. Recalling the terror threats faced by India over the years, Jaishankar said there must never be any compromise with this evil.

"We, in India, have had more than our fair share of challenges and casualties. 2008 Mumbai attack,2016 Pathankot Airbase attack, 2019 suicide bombing of our policemen at Pulwama. We must never compromise with this evil," Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister reminded that the world will be observing the fourth International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to Victims of Terrorism day after tomorrow. Next month will also be 20 years of 9/11 tragedy in New York, he said.

Talking about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, Jaishankar said that events unfolding in the country have "enhanced" global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security.

"In our own immediate neighborhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic & is constantly seeking to expand its footprint. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security," he said.

The EAM said whether it was Afghanistan or India, terror outfits like LeT & JeM continue to operate with both "impunity" and "encouragement".

"Increased activities of proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety. Whether it's Afghanistan or India, LeT & JeM continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement," he said.

Jaishankar said what holds true of Covid is even more true of terrorism -- none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

"Let us always remember that what is true of Covid is even more true of terrorism: none of us are safe until all of us are safe. It is also important therefore to end the stalemate preventing the adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which India has championed for so long. We reiterate our full support for counter-terrorism cooperation under the auspices of the UN," he added.

