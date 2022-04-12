J'khand ropeway accident: 10 still trapped midair for over 40 hours, toll reaches 2 | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A perons hangs on a cable at Trikut Hill after a collision of cable cars, in Deogar district.

Two persons died, one during a botched-up rescue mission, even as around 11 tourists continued to remain stranded in cabin cars on the ropeway at Deoghar’s Trikut hills, a day after a malfunctioning system saw cable cars getting stuck thousands of feet above ground and hurtling against each other.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident. The Prime Minister also discussed the rescue operations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that for the first time, the Indian Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have together constituted joint coordination with district admin for this rescue operation.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters (Mi-17 and Mi-17 V5) were pressed into action at 6.30 am on Monday for rescuing 32 tourists who were stranded in different cabin cars, thousands of feet above ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Deoghar due to the ropeway accident. He also discussed the rescue operations with Union home minister Amit Shah, said sources.

