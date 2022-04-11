Video: Jharkhand ropeway rescue ops turn tragic; man falls from helicopter, toll reaches 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deoghar: A perons hangs on a cable at Trikut Hill after a collision of cable cars, in Deogar district. (Representational image)

Highlights A man died after he fell down while being rescued using a helicopter in Jharkhand cable car accident

Accident took place on Sunday when cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills

Around 50 were trapped in 12 cable cars out of whom 30 have been rescued as of now

The death toll in the Jharkhand's Deoghar cable car accident climbed to 3 when a person fell down from helicopter while being rescued. The person was being rescued using IAF Mi17 helicopter when he suddenly lost his grip and fell into the rocky terrain below.

Around 50 people were trapped on Sunday when some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, officials said.

Out of 50 people who were stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway, 30 of them have been rescued so far while 18 are still remaining. The rescue operation is being carried by NDRF, Indian Air Force (IAF), ITBP among other teams which is still underway.

