J&K: Two Bihar migrant workers shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The incident took place in Lajurah village of Pulwama district. Both the injured migrant workers hail from Bihar.

Terrorists fired upon two migrant workers in Lajurah village of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. According to the police, they suffered injuries in the incident.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical relief. Both the injured migrant workers have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary. They are believed to be residents of Bihar.

Police said that the area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is underway to locate the terrorists.

Notably, this is the second target attack on migrant workers in the Valley within 24 hours. On Sunday evening, two labourers from Punjab were shot at and injured by terrorists in Pulwama.

Latest India News