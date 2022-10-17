PM Modi to address 90th Interpol general assembly on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

90th Interpol General Assembly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address the 90th Interpol general assembly that will be attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

The general assembly will be held from October 18 to 21 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi will address the 90th Interpol general assembly on October 18 at around 1:45 PM in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol general assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the assembly with overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, the statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI director will be present on the occasion.

INTERPOL Secretary General Jurgen Stock said, "I would like to start by saying how very pleased I am that we are here in New Delhi for our 90th General Assembly, especially as this coincides with India’s celebrations of 75 years of independence."

"I would like to thank the Indian government, and particularly the Central Bureau of Investigation for hosting this important event which brings ministers, police chiefs and senior law enforcement officials together under one roof, he said.

"My personal thanks to CBI Special Director and INTERPOL Executive Committee Delegate for Asia Sinha – thank you for the wonderful hospitality we have experienced so far, which has set the scene for what I am sure will be an extremely successful General Assembly," he added.

Over the coming days, we will be addressing a range of global security issues and how these can be addressed through the unique platform which is INTERPOL.

It was to gain a better view of the threats faced by law enforcement that we have produced the first INTERPOL Global Crime Trend Report, which will be present to our membership during this General Assembly.

Among the most significant trends is the increasing influence of organized crime groups both in the physical world with associated increased violence, and the virtual world with cybercrime causing a massive economic and social impact on governments, businesses and individuals worldwide.

Hospitals and businesses held hostage by ransomware, people’s life savings stolen in romance scams, the secretary added.

Organized crime networks are making billions of dollars, and the fact that less than one per cent of global illicit financial flows are intercepted and recovered – or rather, nearly 99 per cent of stolen assets remain in criminal hands - should be of greater concern to everyone.

Combined with estimates of the global cost of cybercrime which is expected to reach 10.5 trillion US dollars by 2025, brings us to the basics of policing – follow the money.

INTERPOL has developed its global stop-payment mechanism, the Anti-Money Laundering Rapid Response Protocol, which in the past 10 months alone has helped member countries recover more than 60 million dollars in criminal proceeds from cyber-enabled fraud.

Our Global Crime Trend Report also highlighted the massive increase in online child sexual exploitation and abuse, figures which are only set to increase.

